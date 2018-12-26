Federated Investors Inc. PA Cuts Stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 25,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $113,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $211,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.91 per share, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,038.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 28,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $2,610,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of AFG opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

