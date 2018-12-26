Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $5.83 Million Stake in First Merchants Co. (FRME)

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 164.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.26% of First Merchants worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

FRME opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other news, Director Terry L. Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,063 shares of company stock worth $37,792 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on First Merchants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

