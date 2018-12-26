Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 23,426 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 857.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in L3 Technologies by 2,067.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth $186,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays dropped their target price on L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Vertical Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.67.

L3 Technologies stock opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $162.57 and a 12 month high of $223.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

