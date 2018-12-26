Ferro (FOE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.59

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 17064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $395.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.74 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 3.79%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $105,969.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

