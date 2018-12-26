Financial Analysis: Hawkins (HWKN) and Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Liquidmetal Technologies does not pay a dividend. Hawkins has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Hawkins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawkins shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawkins and Liquidmetal Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $504.17 million 0.86 -$9.17 million N/A N/A Liquidmetal Technologies $320,000.00 342.83 -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Liquidmetal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hawkins.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hawkins and Liquidmetal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hawkins has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawkins and Liquidmetal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins -0.68% 9.32% 5.08% Liquidmetal Technologies -1,094.89% -12.73% -11.90%

Summary

Hawkins beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. This segment primarily provides acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, such as liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, urea, phosphoric acid, aqua ammonia, and potassium hydroxide. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite and agricultural products, as well as various food-grade products that include liquid phosphates, lactates, and other blended products; repackages bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment offers ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. The company also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the medical/dental, automotive, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment. Its products related to medical devices include specialized blades, clamps, tissue suturing components, dental devices, and general surgery devices, as well as tissue manipulation devices and orthopedic instruments utilized for implant surgery procedures. In addition, the company offers sporting goods, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, archery, sporting arms, and scuba equipment; and leisure products, such as watchcases and knives. Further, it sells tooling and prototyping parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.