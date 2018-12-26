Financial Analysis: Ominto (OMNT) versus Resources Connection (RECN)

Ominto (NASDAQ:OMNT) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ominto and Resources Connection’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ominto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection $654.13 million 0.65 $18.82 million $0.98 13.86

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Ominto.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ominto does not pay a dividend. Resources Connection pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resources Connection has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ominto and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ominto 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 1 1 0 0 1.50

Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Ominto.

Profitability

This table compares Ominto and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ominto N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection 3.25% 10.89% 7.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Ominto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Ominto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Ominto on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ominto Company Profile

Ominto, Inc., a global e-commerce leader, provides online Cash Back shopping and travel deals through its primary shopping platform and affiliated partner program Websites. The company at DubLi.com or at partner sites powered by Ominto.com, enables consumers to shop at their favorite stores, save with the best coupons and deals, and earn Cash Back with each purchase. The Ominto.com platform features various brand name stores and travel companies, providing Cash Back savings to consumers in approximately 120 countries. Its partner programs offer a white label version of the Ominto.com shopping and travel platform to businesses and non-profits, providing them with a professional, reliable Web presence that builds brand loyalty with their members, customers, or constituents. The company was formerly known as DubLi, Inc. and changed its name to Ominto, Inc. in June 2015. Ominto, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services. It also provides information management services comprising program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic and crisis communications, and restructuring services; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management services that include governance, assessments, auditing and automation of programs managing regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal audits, operational risk management, and data security and privacy services. Further, it provides strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and change management, organization development and effectiveness, employment engagement, compensation and incentive plan strategies and design, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategy and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a cloud-based GRC software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

