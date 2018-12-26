Financial Comparison: Panasonic (PCRFY) & Provision (PVHO)

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) and Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Panasonic and Provision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panasonic $72.08 billion 0.27 $2.12 billion $0.91 9.30 Provision $1.70 million 0.72 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Provision.

Risk & Volatility

Panasonic has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provision has a beta of -2.7, meaning that its share price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Panasonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Provision does not pay a dividend. Panasonic pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Panasonic and Provision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panasonic 2.88% 12.29% 3.69% Provision N/A N/A -89.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Panasonic and Provision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Panasonic beats Provision on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, digital cameras, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, show cases, compressors, fuel cells, etc. The Eco Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, nursing care related products, etc. The Connected Solutions segment offers in-flight entertainment systems and communications services, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, broadcast and professional AV systems, surveillance cameras, etc. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment provides automotive use infotainment systems, electrical components, automotive mirrors, lithium ion and automotive batteries, dry batteries, automation controls, electric motors, electronic components, electronic materials, semiconductors, LCD panels, etc. The Others segment provides detached housing construction, apartment housing rental, and home remodeling services; and sells land, properties, and condominiums. The company offers its products to business and industrial customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

Provision Company Profile

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

