Financial Comparison: Superior Energy Services (SPN) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY)

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Superior Energy Services does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -4.76% -14.06% -4.96% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 14.50% 17.91% 10.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Superior Energy Services and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 4 13 9 0 2.19 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $10.85, indicating a potential upside of 261.76%. Given Superior Energy Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Superior Energy Services is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $1.87 billion 0.25 -$205.92 million ($1.65) -1.82 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $31.77 billion 0.75 $4.33 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Summary

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) beats Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools and surfaces; tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, including stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,407 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,852 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. PJSC Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom.

