Financial Survey: CoStar Group (CSGP) & Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CoStar Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CoStar Group and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 1 0 7 0 2.75 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 5 1 0 2.17

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $457.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $116.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given CoStar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CoStar Group does not pay a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 17.61% 7.63% 6.97% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.39% 46.83% 15.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoStar Group and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $965.23 million 12.09 $122.69 million $3.87 82.81 Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.33 billion 2.47 $427.90 million $4.19 21.91

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CoStar Group. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Broadridge Financial Solutions on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and The Screening Pros; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.