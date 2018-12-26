Financial Survey: SPAR Group (SGRP) and Weyland Tech (WEYL)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyland Tech has a beta of -1.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Weyland Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $181.38 million 0.06 -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Weyland Tech $15.58 million 1.56 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Weyland Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPAR Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SPAR Group and Weyland Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Weyland Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -1.03% 4.21% 1.66% Weyland Tech -18.94% -120.28% -73.05%

Summary

SPAR Group beats Weyland Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company's syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company's project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. It offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.