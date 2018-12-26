Financial Survey: Surface Oncology (SURF) & Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surface Oncology and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fate Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 502.74%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 48.69%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $6.63 million 15.24 N/A N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $4.11 million 196.31 -$42.95 million ($1.02) -12.25

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -5.33% -1.28% Fate Therapeutics -1,536.05% -68.57% -50.27%

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Fate Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors. The company's immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and FT300 iPSC-derived myeloid derived suppressor cell product candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf engineered T-cell product candidates; a research collaboration partnership with the University of California San Diego to develop off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor-targeted natural killer cell cancer immunotherapies. It also has a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells; and a collaboration agreement with ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf CAR-T cell product candidates. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

