Finning International (FTT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.46

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$22.46 and last traded at C$22.70, with a volume of 205390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.92.

FTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.11999995190227 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,250.00.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

