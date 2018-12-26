First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,688,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SASR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

WARNING: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/first-republic-investment-management-inc-invests-215000-in-sandy-spring-bancorp-inc-sasr.html.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.