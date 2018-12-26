First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDP. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $472,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $60.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/first-republic-investment-management-inc-invests-227000-in-invesco-dwa-momentum-etf-pdp.html.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.