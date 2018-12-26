FLIR Systems (FLIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.52

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.52 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 30904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.09.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

