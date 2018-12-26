Fluoropharma Medical (FPMI) versus Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Financial Comparison

Fluoropharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Fluoropharma Medical alerts:

This table compares Fluoropharma Medical and Riot Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A N/A Riot Blockchain -882.55% -91.55% -66.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fluoropharma Medical and Riot Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluoropharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riot Blockchain has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Riot Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than Fluoropharma Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluoropharma Medical and Riot Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A -$2.04 million N/A N/A Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 115.15 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -0.50

Fluoropharma Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riot Blockchain.

Risk & Volatility

Fluoropharma Medical has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fluoropharma Medical beats Riot Blockchain on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluoropharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluoropharma Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluoropharma Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.