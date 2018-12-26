Fmr LLC Acquires 1,374 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Columbia Sportswear worth $27,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,142,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 69.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 86.2% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 7,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 19,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $1,773,398.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,217,889.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of COLM opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

