Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quanterix worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 218,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,995 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $62,625.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,764 shares of company stock worth $2,213,265 in the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.12.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 88.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

