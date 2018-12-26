Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 1,072,199 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,072,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,398,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 534.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 59,354 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel purchased 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 57,732 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $873,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

RCKT opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

