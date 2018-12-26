Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TUNE opened at GBX 472.50 ($6.17) on Wednesday. Focusrite has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Get Focusrite alerts:

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/focusrite-plc-tune-to-issue-dividend-increase-gbx-2-30-per-share.html.

About Focusrite

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite brand; and various products that allow its customers to make electronic music using keyboard controllers, synthesizers, and grid-based musical instruments under the Novation brand.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.