FoodCoin (FOOD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

FoodCoin (CURRENCY:FOOD) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, FoodCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FoodCoin has a total market cap of $967,856.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FoodCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.02456159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00147159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00202436 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026282 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026260 BTC.

FoodCoin was first traded on December 12th, 2017. FoodCoin’s total supply is 398,837,470 tokens. FoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @foodcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FoodCoin is www.foodcoin.io.

FoodCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

