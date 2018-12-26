Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Stake Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 70,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 87,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 110,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

