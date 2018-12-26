Foundation Building Materials (FBM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Foundation Building Materials (NYSE: FBM):

12/19/2018 – Foundation Building Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/12/2018 – Foundation Building Materials was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Foundation Building Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/5/2018 – Foundation Building Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/28/2018 – Foundation Building Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/7/2018 – Foundation Building Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/3/2018 – Foundation Building Materials was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Foundation Building Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,058. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $335.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 47.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 597,531 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 552.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 129.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 508,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 286,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

