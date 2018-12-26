Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note published on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.19 ($95.57).

FRA opened at €62.38 ($72.53) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

