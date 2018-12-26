Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Holdings Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,593 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

