Front Yard Residential (RESI) Shares Down 3.1%

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.57. 59,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 721,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.93). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Graham Lubin purchased 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,423.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,577,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 611,133 shares of company stock worth $5,360,218. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

