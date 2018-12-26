FY2018 Earnings Estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXMD. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.23.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 102.15% and a negative net margin of 757.59%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 258,127 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $952,488.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,601,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,236.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,910 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $676,770.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,458,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,558,325.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,034,275 shares of company stock valued at $19,988,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

