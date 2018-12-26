FY2019 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA) Lifted by National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$14.08 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$13.28 and a 1 year high of C$24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$283.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.90 million.

In related news, Director Joanne Shari Ferstman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.92 per share, with a total value of C$35,840.00. Also, Director Michael E. Martino acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.34 per share, with a total value of C$289,578.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $615,302.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

