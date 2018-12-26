Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.90

Shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Get Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the second quarter valued at $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 824.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 741,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/gabelli-multimedia-trust-ggt-sets-new-12-month-low-at-6-90.html.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.