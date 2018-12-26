Gartner Inc (IT) Stake Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gartner by 135.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gartner by 7.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Gartner by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Gartner by 122.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 3,085 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $460,405.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $147,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,226 shares of company stock worth $1,070,818. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/gartner-inc-it-stake-decreased-by-new-mexico-educational-retirement-board.html.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.