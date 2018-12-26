GasLog (GLOG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of GasLog and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GasLog from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GasLog in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.28.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.00 and a beta of 0.99. GasLog has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. GasLog had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GasLog in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in GasLog by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

