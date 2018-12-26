GCN Coin Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $248,883.00 and approximately $569.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $18.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00795215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00001156 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 162,942,897,500 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15, $51.55, $33.94, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

