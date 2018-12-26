General Electric (GE) Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197,166 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Electric by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 393,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 125,055 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 75,558 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 410,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 202,756 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,582,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,960,000 after buying an additional 809,822 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

NYSE GE opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “General Electric (GE) Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/general-electric-ge-holdings-lowered-by-cullen-frost-bankers-inc.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.