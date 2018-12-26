General Mills (GIS) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned a $55.00 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy gis” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.94.

GIS opened at $37.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in General Mills by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

