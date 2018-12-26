GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 92.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 70.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $6,209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 31.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,025,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after purchasing an additional 725,303 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRK traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,434. The company has a market capitalization of $697.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.17. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.23%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

