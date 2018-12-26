GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Tops $0.0188

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $17,934.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 985,391 coins and its circulating supply is 951,501 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

