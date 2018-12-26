Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 47.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 62,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

Recommended Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.