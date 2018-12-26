Gilead Sciences (GILD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.47

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.47 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 6162562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,877,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

