Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,495 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 86.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,625,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,652,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740,303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 406.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,145,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,952 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 178.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,621,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 176.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,591,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.16.

Shares of HLT opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

