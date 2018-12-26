Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 243.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,770 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Conagra Brands by 761.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $165,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in Conagra Brands by 137.6% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown purchased 7,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

