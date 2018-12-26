Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 352.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 67.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/global-net-lease-inc-gnl-shares-sold-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.