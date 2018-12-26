GN STORE NORD A/ADR (GNNDY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

OTCMKTS GNNDY remained flat at $$109.95 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a 52 week low of $99.24 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption.

