Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock to C$0.90. The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 316,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 181,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gogold Resources (GGD) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Analyst Downgrade” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/gogold-resources-ggd-stock-price-down-9-1-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

Gogold Resources Company Profile (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

