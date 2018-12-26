Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $182,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/goldman-sachs-activebeta-u-s-large-cap-equity-etf-gslc-position-increased-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.