Golfcoin (GOLF) Hits Market Cap of $63,173.00

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Golfcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Golfcoin has a total market capitalization of $63,173.00 and $0.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golfcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golfcoin

Golfcoin (CRYPTO:GOLF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 1,766,674,716 coins. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golfcoin is www.golfcoin.cc.

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golfcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

