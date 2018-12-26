GoPro Inc (GPRO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GoPro were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $120,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $15,571,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $144,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 326.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. GoPro Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $619.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 70.45% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

