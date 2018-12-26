Grafton Group (GFTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $626.50

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 212973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 633.50 ($8.28).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.43) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 850.83 ($11.12).

In other news, insider Susan Murray purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £10,605 ($13,857.31). Also, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.02) per share, for a total transaction of £75,230.70 ($98,302.23).

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

