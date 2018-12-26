Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.24 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) will report $962.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $974.47 million and the lowest is $950.00 million. Granite Construction reported sales of $801.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVA. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $55.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE GVA traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 477,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,904. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $116,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,793.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 152.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 72,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 17.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 15.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 47.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply