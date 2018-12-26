Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) will report $962.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $974.47 million and the lowest is $950.00 million. Granite Construction reported sales of $801.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVA. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $55.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE GVA traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 477,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,904. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $116,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,793.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 152.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 72,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 17.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 15.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 47.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

