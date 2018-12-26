Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $402,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 11,552,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 79.2% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 5,652,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,902,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,900,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.32. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.10 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 66.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.80%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad Farrell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-402000-position-in-two-harbors-investment-corp-two.html.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.