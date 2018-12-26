Greif (GEF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $42.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Greif traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 3705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Greif by 3,124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 303,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,178,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100,047 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Greif by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.86%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

